Johnson City fire chief search narrowed to 3 finalists

Of the 99 applicants to replace now-retired Fire Chief Mark Scott, only three men, all from out of state, are still in the running to be the Johnson City Fire Department’s new head honcho.

On Monday, Steve Willis, the city’s human resources director, said the panel conducting the search selected Mark Davis, of Charleston, S.C., Ted Padgett Jr., of Dallas, and James Stables, of Palm Bay, Fla., as finalists for the job.

“We’ve got three outstanding candidates, and I’m excited to get them started,” Willis said. “The tough thing is all three will involve a relocation so probably the best scenario will be to have somebody on board by Aug. 1. That’s kind of my goal, which is a little longer timeline than we hoped for, but we wanted to make sure we invested the time and process to make sure we got the right person because it is a critical hire for the city.”

Willis expects an offer will be made to one of the finalists within seven to 10 days.

• Davis is a recent retiree who served 22 years with the Charleston, S.C., Fire Department. He served in multiple roles in Charleston, most recently as the deputy chief. Davis holds an associate of applied science degree in fire science from Harold Washington University and a bachelor’s in fire science from Columbia Southern University.

“Mr. Davis has been exposed to a variety of different conditions, everything from structure fires to flooding. Unfortunately, when the shootings occurred there in Charleston, he was part of that incident command team, so he’s had a tremendous amount of experience,” Willis said.

• Padgett is employed as an assistant chief for the city of Dallas, where he’s served for the last 32 years. Padgett has roots in East Tennessee, earning degrees from Carson Newman College in Jefferson City, the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and Columbia Southern. Padgett also earned a certification from the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

“Mr. Padgett is originally from the area and grew up around Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, out of Knoxville,” Willis said. “He’s risen to second in command (in Dallas) in a huge department.

• Stables is the fire chief for the city of Palm Bay, Fla., where he’s worked for the last 16 years. He also serves as Palm Bay’s emergency manager. Stables earned a bachelor’s in public administration from Barry University and holds a chief fire officer certification from the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

“All three of these candidates come from departments that are larger than Johnson City, quite honestly. Palm Bay is fairly comparative. I think our fire department ran 10,000 calls last year and Palm Bay ran 13,000 so it’s pretty close,” Willis said. “All three of these gentlemen have the fire science background, but they’re also well versed in EMS, and with 70 percent of our calls being EMS calls, that’s certainly a trait we were looking for.”

In early May, a city search panel whittled 99 applicants from 26 states down to a list of 13. After various Skype and phone interviews, that list was further shortened to five potential candidates.

Those five came to Johnson City for an assessment panel activity, and the field was narrowed to the remaining three.

Scott officially retired as Johnson City’s fire chief on June 2 following a tumultuous year in which his fellow firefighters filed a harassment claim that led to an investigation by the city and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Though the harassment claim was deemed to be unfounded, the city and Municipal Technical Advisory Service conducted a survey of fire department employees. The findings, released in February, listed more than a dozen recommendations, including replacing Scott as the department’s head.

Ten days later, Scott announced he would retire, saying it was his plan all along to retire as soon as he had compiled 30 years of service.

Regardless of the disputes, Scott was honored for his service the evening before his final day with a proclamation from the City Commission.

Under his leadership, Scott helped the department reach the highest possible rating for its capacity to respond to and fight fires. The Insurance Service Office rated Johnson City’s Public Protection Classification a 1, a rating shared by only three cities statewide and 132 nationwide.

The city’s most recent job posting stated it was seeking someone who would be accessible and approachable to fire personnel, residents and businesses and will reach out and seek input from staff and community.

“The ideal candidate will be firm but fair, have excellent problem-solving and mediation skills and be highly effective in employee relations and management,” the posting stated.

