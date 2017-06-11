Donations, supplies needed for 18 cats displaced in house fire

Lt. Ed Haynes with the Johnson City Fire Department said the department responded just after midnight Sunday at 1227 Carroll Creek Road. Haynes said the fire was contained to a bedroom on the second level of the home, and the occupants weren’t home when the fire started.

But 25 cats were home, Washington County Director of Operations Tammy Davis said. Animal Control was called to the scene and wrangled 18 of the cats, six adults and 12 kittens, and the other seven were found unhurt shortly after. The other seven cats are still with their owner, Davis said.

Since it’s kitten season, the shelter is too full to take any of the cats in — the more than 300 cats already in the shelter left the 18 cats from the house fire in crates in the hall. Davis said the owner eventually wants the cats back, but the shelter didn’t have anywhere to house them until Park Your Paws boarding and grooming services stepped up to take the cats in for the time being.

“It was a life-saving gesture, literally,” Davis said. “I'm very thankful that (the owner) was willing to do that.”

Davis said that cat food, litter or monetary donations can be made at the shelter or at Park Your Paws, 3741 W Market St.

