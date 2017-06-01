Good sleep helps save lives

Dr. Richard Kind, a local chiropractor at Ballard and Kind Chiropractic, and Dr. Richard Ballard, the CFO of ChiroSlumber who also works with Kind, recently donated some of their best beds to the emergency responders at Washington County-Johnson City Emergency Medical Services.

“It’s just a nice donation. He’s really helping us out a lot here. Lots of these guys here work very long hours and it gets very tiring,” EMS Capt. Mike Skowronski said Thursday.

Kind, the creator of the ChiroSlumber mattresses donated to the emergency workers, has been building beds for women’s shelters, emergency responders, firefighters, police, athletes and just about anybody who needs a good sleep for more than 15 years now.

He said it is important for people who work particularly long hours to get that extra 40 minutes of deep sleep.

He added paramedics are among some of the people who most need a good mattress due to lack of sleep and an occupation that is often hard on their backs.

“Who do we know that’s most sleep deprived besides a new mom? It’s firefighters and EMS,” Kind said. “All these guys come in (to see the chiropractor) all the time, and they’re always a mess because some of the patients they have to lift are hundreds of pounds. It’s probably one of the most dangerous professions for back injuries. It’s a killer.”

Ethan Neumann, a paramedic at the station, said he, like many others at the station next to Johnson City Medical Center, are definitely looking forward to that extra bit of sleep the mattresses promise to offer.

“We are often on call for 24 hours. At night, we do get to lay down, but we may have to get up and run to calls for assistance. You may be up three or four times after you lay down, which can really take a toll on you,” he said. “Even when you get four hours of sleep, you’re always subconsciously waiting for that phone to ring, so you never really relax.”

Jamie Hensley, who was one of the first paramedics to give the beds a try, said it’ll be a major improvement to have the new beds put in the station as well.

“It’s like going from a Prius to a Lincoln,” Hensley said laughing.

Neumann also mentioned he is looking forward to sleeping on beds designed by a chiropractor, so that he can do everything he can to help keep his back healthy as he works long shifts lifting patients and gear.

“Just going into a house, you’re carrying a hundred pounds of gear,” Neumann said. “So it’s good to get something to help rest our backs so we don’t wake up with a kink in your back like you slept on the ground or something.

“And we gotta go right back to it when we get up — we don’t get to wake up over five minutes and get a chance to stretch or anything.”

As paramedics continue to work hard and long hours to be the first people on the scene during crucial moments in which every second counts, Kind said it’ll be important to make sure they have quality rest with what little sleep they can get.

“They’ve got to get to sleep as fast as they can and get as much sleep as they can, so we just thought this would be a good thing for us to do,” Kind said. “We’ve done it in a couple other towns, where some of the other doctors we work with will buy some and put them in other places like this.

“We’re going to try to keep doing this every month or two and get them in other stations.”