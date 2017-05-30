County fire service faces paid vs. volunteer conundrum

The discussion came after what was originally a special called meeting of the Washington County Commission’s Public Safety Committee to talk about how to staff volunteer departments during the day, when response to fire and vehicle crash calls can be delayed for lack of responders.

Only two members of that committee — Chairman Mike Ford and member Pat Wolfe — showed up, so the meeting was canceled because of a lack of a quorum. Ford said the meeting was supposed to be a discussion of solutions to an age-old problem in rural Washington County: how to staff volunteer fire departments so there are adequate members to respond to calls.

With Ford and Wolfe out the door after no quorum showed, Washington County Staff Attorney Brett Mayes stuck around to talk further about complications, roadblocks and possible solutions connected to the issue. Representatives were on hand from each of the county’s six volunteer fire departments — Fall Branch, Nolichuckey, Sulphur Springs, Gray, Limestone and Embreeville — as well as one person from the Watauga Volunteer Fire Department.

Watauga, located in Carter County, and the Piney Flats department, in Sullivan County, respond to some calls in Washington County due to their proximity to the emergency.

According to the Washington County website, the county encompasses 330 square miles, most of which is rural areas. Johnson City and Jonesborough account for less than 50 square miles of the county. Each of those municipalities has its own paid fire department, although Jonesborough’s is a hybrid of full-time and reserve firefighters, all of whom receive compensation for their duty service.

Nolichuckey Volunteer Fire Department Chief Charlie Baines, president of the Washington County Association of Fire Chiefs, said there is a need for consistent service in rural areas of the county.

“Used to, we had a lot of farmers and people who worked on their own and they’d be around during the day,” Baines said. “We had a lot more volunteers. The way it’s got now, everybody’s gone out and got better jobs .... we just don’t have the people to run the call.”

Baines is a prime example.

As the county’s solid waste director, he has less time to be able to run calls with the department where he serves as chief.

“Some departments are more fortunate than others,” he said. “There's a couple of departments that don’t have anybody during the day.”

Also, some departments are busier than others, depending on their location. For example, Gray Volunteer Fire Department answered 337 calls last year, many which occurred along the Interstate 26 corridor, while Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department had the fewest responses with 160 calls.

As the discussion continued for a little more than an hour, Baines and the other volunteers tossed around ideas about how to structure a paid/volunteer system. Many of them, however, would require an amount of funding they feel is unlikely to come from the county.

Mayor Dan Eldridge has been involved in the conversation, but did not attend the meeting due to another obligation.

The public safety committee’s regular meeting is Thursday at 5 p.m. in the old county courthouse. Ford said the issue will be discussed then if there is a quorum.