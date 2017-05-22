Lt. Larry Vaughn of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department reported that he arrived on the scene at 7:37 p.m. to find the house at 134 Kuhn Road was fully involved and volunteer fire departments from Watauga, West Carter County and Hampton were fighting the blaze. Vaughn said the electrical service to the house was turned off.

Benny Colbaugh, chief of the Watauga Volunteer Fire Department, told Vaughn the residence was a loss and because of the amount of damage, he was not able to determine the specific origin or cause of the fire. Vaughn said Colbaugh did say he suspects the fire “was of a suspicious nature.”