Nearly 100 applied for fire chief slot, list narrowed to 13

“We’re in the process of carefully evaluating those now in order to develop a short list,” Keisha Shoun, city spokeswoman, said. “The city is still hopes to have the position filled by July 1.”

Johnson City advertised the position internally, and also across the country through several online job boards — including the city’s website, Indeed, Municipal Technical Advisory Service, Tennessee Municipal League and the International Association of Fire Chiefs website. The IAFC has a direct email to members across the nation who are signed up for job notifications, Shoun said.

Of the 99 applicants, three were internal and there was one female who put in for the job. None of those four made the list of 13, Shoun confirmed.

The Johnson City Fire Department has been without a helmsman since Chief Mark Scott stepped down in mid-March. He had come under fire last year, and was investigated, after a firefighters filed a harassment claim that the city and and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission determined was unfounded.

After that issue resolved, the city conducted a survey of department members, and as a result of MTAS met with firefighters. A report released in February, after MTAS members met extensively with firefighters, listed more than a dozen recommendations to city leaders, including replacing the controversial Scott as the department’s head.

Ten days later, Scott announced he was stepping down, although he said it had been his plan all along to retire as soon as he had 30 years with the department. That date came March 18.

“It has been my intent to retire when I hit my 30-year mark,” Scott said in a news release issued by the city. “With that milestone being tomorrow, I’m happy to announce that I will be spending the summer traveling and hiking with my family.

“Family comes first, and I’m just grateful that I can retire to do the things I need and want to do at this point in my life.”

The resignation is effective June 2.

Johnson City now has the highest possible rating when it comes to the fire department’s capacity to respond to and fight fires. The Insurance Service Office has rated Johnson City’s Public Protection Classification a 1. This top rating currently is shared by only three cities statewide and 132 nationwide.

The classifications range from 1 to 10, with 10 being the lowest and 1 being the highest.