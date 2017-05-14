Man hospitalized in cricial condition after Elizabethton motorcycle crash

According to Sgt. Curtis Bullock, police and Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene of a single-motorcycle accident at about 5 p.m. Sunday on North Lynn Avenue next to Omni Source to find the driver, who hasn’t been identified, in critical condition. Bullock confirmed that the driver had suffered a serious head wound and was rushed to the hospital.

Bullock added that it appeared the man had been wearing a helmet, but responders found it in the middle of the road several yards from where the bike came to a stop.

The Elizabethton Specialized Traffic Reconstruction Team, which reviews fatal and near-fatal traffic crashes, is investigating the crash.