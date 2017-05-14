Community paramedics could soon make house calls

It’s something Washington County/Johnson City EMS Director Dan Wheely has been working on for some time. He wanted to implement a program more than a year ago under a previous community paramedic medicine law, but a key element was left out of that legislation.

That key element — certified training approved by the state EMS board — was added by legislators with an amendment to the original law to adopt training standards.

“The community paramedic program allows paramedics do visits for patients who need additional help in the home after a hospital stay,” Wheeley said. “It’s not home health …. just transitioning back home after a hospital stay. The goal is to keep people at home and reduce (hospital) readmissions.”

A patient released from the hospital with congestive heart failure could need paramedicine to aid recovery. The community paramedic could do home visits to make sure the patient isn’t retaining fluid, which could cause another cardiac emergency.

“If we can see them in a home and prevent an emergency … (we can) catch their issues before it becomes a problem,” Wheeley said.

Last week, state Sen. Mark Norris, R-Collierville, spoke on the Senate floor prior to the body adopting the bill.

“These are both emerging health care professions and they are particularly important in rural parts of the states and even in some urban areas that are underserved,” Norris said in the May 1 Senate session. He explained how legislators implemented the law allowing paramedicine, but did not include training regulations. Late last year, the state Attorney General’s Office put the brakes on the EMS board’s plans to start the program until legal training requirements were in place.

“The legislation that just passed gave the state EMS board authority to pass rules and regulations for community paramedicine,” Wheeley said. “Now, we have to do a training program. The state has an outline of the training that community paramedics have to do. Once that’s done, we will work with our hospitals and doctors’ offices to start seeing patients and help improve the outcome for those patients.”

Wheeley said two local paramedics will probably complete the initial training and be designated as community paramedics. After the agency determines the need for community paramedics, the program could be expanded, he said.

The position will be a step above a paramedic as far as licensure.

Wheeley said there should not be a need for a lot of new equipment for the program.

“They will use one of our support vehicles, a Suburban or Impala,” he said. “They’re not responding on emergency calls, so they basically need a car and basic medical bag.”