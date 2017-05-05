Again: Gatlinburg-area fire contained after burning more than 100 acres

Thursday's blaze, however, resulted in only minor injuries to one person and no damage to structures, according Sevier County spokesman Perrin Anderson. The hurricane-force winds felled trees and power lines and damaged homes and other buildings.

The fire, located on a wooded hillside off Branam Hollow Road in Pittman Center, is believed to have started around 11 a.m. and was 100 percent contained by 7 p.m., Anderson said.

To read more about the Gatlinburg wildfire, visit our partners at www.KnoxNews.com.