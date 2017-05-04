Long-time West Carter County Fire Chief honored

The flagpole is a fitting memorial, but if each foot of its length represented a year, it would still come up well short of Jones' remarkable career.

After the department was created on Oct. 2, 1970, two chiefs served short terms, and then Jones became the third chief in June 1971. He would lead the department for the next 44 years, retiring on the eve of his 83rd birthday on March 21, 2015.

Jones did more than just hold a title, he transformed a fledgling department into an efficient organization that successfully saved lives and property of its neighbors.

"He put his imprint on this department," said Bill Gwaltney, fire department president. "It is what it is because of him."

Because of the department's location between Elizabethton and Johnson City, its firefighters have fought some of the largest fires in both of those cities, including the Bemberg and North American rayon plant fires in Elizabethton and the John Sevier fire in Johnson City.

But department members said Jones' imprint was more than just becoming proficient firefighters.

"We became family” said Dennis Ledford. “We not only trained together, our families came down to the fire hall and we would have dinners together."

Gwaltney had that in mind when he gave the dedication speech on Thursday morning:

"To us this is a bitter-sweet moment. Today is International Firefighters' Day and, also, the second anniversary of Conley's passing. We are saddened for the loss, not only of a very capable fire chief, but even more of a beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother and friend. At the same time we take great joy in what our fire company has become because of Con's leadership. He would not want us to be overly sad today."

The second speech was given by Jones' granddaughter, Ashley Connor Purdue. She said she chose to keep her middle name after she married because she is named after her grandfather. In her speech, she reminded the volunteers of how Jones always inspired them to meet his expectations.

The flagpole at the front door to the fire station also is part of another example of how his emphasis on family continues to be part of the department's tradition.

The flagpole and plaque stand beside a flower garden in which stones are placed in the shape of a Maltese Cross, the symbol displayed on the shoulder patch of the firefighters. That flower garden is dedicated to Jones' wife, Loraine. She served as the department’s dispatcher, using a citizens band radio, from the time of its founding until the Carter County 911 began operations. She died in 2003.

Their legacy lives on in the second and third generation of the Jones Family to be active in the department. Sons Danny and David are members and David succeeded his father as chief in 2015. He has since become the president of the Carter County Volunteer Firefighters Association. Six of his grandsons are now serving as junior firefighters.

In his dedication speech, Gwaltney led a prayer in which he called Jones "a model of service to our community so that every family living here can rest assured that their welfare matters to their neighbors."