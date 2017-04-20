Search continues for missing man on Bays Mountain

He was visiting the park’s animal habitat with the rest of his party, but left to walk back to the car alone. When the rest of his party returned to the vehicle, Pierson was nowhere to be found and has not been seen or heard from since.

Search parties reconvened at 9:00 a.m. Thursday to resume the search. While investigators are currently operating on the primary supposition that Pierson is still inside the park, they have absolutely not ruled out the possibility that he was somehow able to secure a ride outside the park.

Mr. Pierson has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a missing and possibly endangered person. Information regarding his disappearance is being heavily circulated to the general public via traditional (television, newspaper, and radio) media outlets as well as multiple social media applications.

Any tips or possible sightings should continue to be immediately reported to Kingsport Central Dispatch by calling 423-246-9111.

Read more from our media partners at The Kingsport Times-News.