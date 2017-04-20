logo

Search continues for missing man on Bays Mountain

Kingsport Times-News • Today at 9:51 AM

According to Kingsport police, Search and Rescue Teams from the KPD, Kingsport Fire Department, Sullivan County E.M.S. and the Kingsport Life Saving Crew, with aerial support from a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter, continued to search the area in and around Bays Mountain Park through the night and into the early morning hours for missing and possibly endangered 67 year old diabetic, Donald C. Pierson, to no avail.

He was visiting the park’s animal habitat with the rest of his party, but left to walk back to the car alone. When the rest of his party returned to the vehicle, Pierson was nowhere to be found and has not been seen or heard from since.

Search parties reconvened at 9:00 a.m. Thursday to resume the search. While investigators are currently operating on the primary supposition that Pierson is still inside the park, they have absolutely not ruled out the possibility that he was somehow able to secure a ride outside the park.

Mr. Pierson has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a missing and possibly endangered person. Information regarding his disappearance is being heavily circulated to the general public via traditional (television, newspaper, and radio) media outlets as well as multiple social media applications.

Any tips or possible sightings should continue to be immediately reported to Kingsport Central Dispatch by calling 423-246-9111.

