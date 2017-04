Elizabethton Fire Marshal Andy Hardin made the announcement this week. He said all fires involving the burning of brush will require a permit, which is free and may be obtained at the Elizabethton Fire Department, 121 S. Sycamore St. Residents may call 423-542-5421 for more information.

The city allows “recreational fires” without a permit. Such fires are defined in the ordinances as being smaller than 3 feet in diameter and no higher than 2 feet.