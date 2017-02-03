Teen charged with arson for Model Mill fire

Johnson City police said Friday officers found the 17-year-old boy inside the historic building at 500 West Walnut St. minutes before officers saw flames coming from the third floor. Police had been called there to check on an unauthorized person in the building.

The teen was detained after the fire, and after a four-month investigation by the Johnson City Police Department and the Johnson City Fire Department, police placed charges of arson and criminal trespassing on Thursday.

The boy was held in the Upper East Tennessee Juvenile Detention Facility in Johnson City. A hearing was to be set in Johnson City Juvenile Court at a later date.

At the time of the fire, the property was owned by the Johnson City area Chamber of Commerce and was amid sale to Summers-Taylor Inc. Despite the fire, the Elizabethton-based company proceeded with the purchase and its plan to remodel the long-dormant building into its new headquarters and other business space.

Keep visiting JohnsonCityPress.com for more on this developing story.