Sevier County fires spark insurance claims of $842M, well above $500M estimate

in response to a News Sentinel request, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance on Wednesday disclosed its first figures on the claims.

The department stated: “The most recent figures (Jan. 6, 2017) show that the Sevier County/Gatlinburg wildfires resulted in 3,947 claims and an estimated $842,245,997.98 combined residential and commercial property losses.”

The TDCI claims figure does not include damages to structures that were not insured.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters at a Dec. 13 press conference announced the estimated damages at $500 million.

The numbers of claims is also well above the 2,460 estimated structures damaged or destroyed.

The fires swept into Gatlinburg on the evening of Nov. 28 when gale-force winds blew flames from the top of the Chimney Tops trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Entire subdivisions were leveled by the fires as embers flew throughout the area, igniting structure fires where they landed.

