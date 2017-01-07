Crews respond to Tree Streets garage fire - VIDEO/PHOTOS

Access to the garage fire occurred on Cedar Place, near the intersection of Virginia Street in the Tree Streets neighborhood.

No details about the cause of the fire were immediately available, but one neighbor said the owner of the residence was removed for safety.

Firefighters said they were handling the fire with caution, as electrical wires had been severed under the high temperatures of the blaze.

One vehicle in the garage suffered extreme damage in the fire, and firefighters were removing items from the structure that were still on fire.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.