Woman dies trapped inside Middle Tennessee house fire

Assistant Fire Chief Jason Baird says the home was almost completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene late Monday night.

WSMV-TV reports that a father and son made it out of the home in time, but the woman died of smoke inhalation.

Baird says firefighters tried as hard as they could to get inside the home to save the woman, but they were unable to do so.

At least one of the two men who escaped the home was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.