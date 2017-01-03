Dog dies in apartment fire

Battalion Chief Steve Murray of the Elizabethton Fire Department’s Green Shift said the alarm came in an 12:51 p.m. He said firefighters took only two minutes to reach the scene of the fire, which was on the second floor of a small apartment building with only two apartments.

Firefighters were concerned there could be someone trapped inside the burning apartment. “There was a vehicle parked there and neighbors suspected there could be someone inside,” Murray said.

The firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and began a search for anyone inside. That was when the body of the small dog was found. No person was found in the apartment and no firefighters were injured, Murray said.

The apartment suffered a moderate amount of damage from the fire, Murray said. The first-floor apartment sustained some water damage. The fire was contained to the room of origin.

The cause of the fire was determined to have been electrical, Murray said.