Dolly Parton gives support to wildfire victims, 'my people'

She was to headline a telethon Tuesday from Nashville, featuring performances from Reba McEntire, Kenny Rogers, Hank Williams Jr., Chris Stapleton, Cyndi Lauper and more. It was scheduled for broadcast on Great American Country at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Parton is giving $1,000 to every family that has lost their primary residence through the Dollywood Foundation My People Fund. Parton said Tuesday the wildfire victims may not be kin, but they “feel like my people.”

This Christmas, she’ll return home to Sevier County to see the damage from the fires that spread to more than 2,500 structures and killed 14 people.

For more information, visit dollywoodfoundation.org