The ages of the children confirmed dead are 4,7, 8 and 9, according to Springfield Fire Chief Jimmy Hamill.

“We tried to get them out, but we were unsuccessful,” Hamill said.

There is also an adult male in very critical condition who was transported with burns to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and an 8-year-old girl sent to Vanderbilt as well with unknown injuries.

