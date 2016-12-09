Gatlinburg welcomes visitors back after wildfire

"We were staying in Pigeon Forge and we wanted to come in, and we ate at the Pancake Pantry," said Jerry Johnson, who arrived with his wife, Sue Lynn, on Wednesday from Kingston. "I've been coming here my whole life and I have never seen it this quiet."

Cars started trickling into Gatlinburg just before the sun rose Friday, including a parade of visitors, delivery trucks and workers headed to the tourist city's candy shops and pancake houses. The main business corridor downtown was largely spared from the fires that blew into town from the nearby Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Nov. 28, killing 14 people, injuring another 176 and burning more than 2,400 buildings.

At Kilwin's chocolate, fudge and ice cream shop on the main drag, an employee painted the ceiling with the hopes of reopening the shop by the afternoon. The shop had to throw out all of the chocolates and fudges, weighing all of it to file an insurance claim, said Shana Laws, a supervisor.

