3 die, 2 injured in blaze at Middle Tennessee residence

A statement from Smithville Police Chief Mark Collins said five people were at the mobile home in Smithville on Sunday afternoon when firefighters responded. The statement says a passer-by and a firefighter were able to get the two children out of the burning home, though one later died.

Police say 27-year-old Jeremy Shelton and 36-year-old Crystal Fults died in the blaze. Another adult, 26 year old Heather Standridge, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center along wither her toddler, 23-month-old Brantley Johnson. Standridge’s other child, 4-year-old Caylix Johnson, died after being taken to a hospital.

Collins said the blaze is under investigation. He said the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.