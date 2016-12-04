Gatlinburg wildfires death toll climbs to 14

The death toll in the historic Gatlinburg fires has risen to 14, National Park Service spokeswoman Dana Soehn confirmed Sunday.

Elaine Brown, 81, of Sevierville, "sustained a medical event causing a multi-motor vehicle accident" on Wears Valley Road in Pigeon Forge while fleeing fires whipped up by 80 mph winds, Soehn said.

Officials now estimate 1,684 structures have been damaged or destroyed by the fires, and 134 people sustained injuries.

Nearly an inch of rain fell in the mountains as of Sunday afternoon, helping to suppress the blazes that continue to burn in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a firestorm swept through Gatlinburg on Monday.

Wildfire recovery in Gatlinburg could take years

From afar, the fires carving into the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains on Monday night looked like lights glowing on a Christmas tree.

By the next morning, the flames had left large swaths of one of the nation’s most popular tourist destinations unrecognizable. Gov. Bill Haslam called it the worst fire the state had seen in a century.

The fire's destructive path ravaged almost 18,000 acres. Along the way, the wildfires killed at least 14 people, damaged or destroyed about 1,400 buildings and displaced more than 14,000 residents and visitors.

Houses were leveled, businesses were cratered and generations of memories were buried under ash and soot. While residents sifted through the wreckage to find treasured keepsakes, leaders promised to restore Gatlinburg to its former luster.

