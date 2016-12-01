UPDATE: Gatlinburg wildfire death toll rises to 10

Authorities set up a hotline for people to report missing friends and relatives, and after following up on dozens of leads, they said many of those people had been accounted for. They did not say whether they believe anyone else is still missing.

Search-and-rescue missions continued until dark, but Gatlinburg Fire Chief Greg Miller said that since it had been three days since the fires, “we have to come to a realization that the potential is great that it could be more of a recovery than a rescue.”

Nearly 24 hours of rain on Wednesday helped dampen the wildfires, but fire officials struck a cautious tone, saying people shouldn’t have a false sense of security because months of drought have left the ground bone dry and the wildfires can rekindle.

A wildfire, likely started by a person, spread Monday from the Great Smoky Mountains into the tourist city of Gatlinburg when hurricane-force winds toppled trees and power lines, blowing embers in all directions. More than 14,000 residents and visitors in Gatlinburg were forced to evacuate and the city has been shuttered ever since.

“We had trees going down everywhere, power lines, all those power lines were just like lighting a match because of the extreme drought conditions. So we went from nothing to over 20 plus structure fires in a matter of minutes. And that grew and that grew and that grew,” Miller said.

At least 700 buildings in the county have been damaged.

“Gatlinburg is the people, that’s what Gatlinburg is. It’s not the buildings, it’s not the stuff in the buildings,” Mayor Mike Werner said. “We’re gonna be back better than ever. Just be patient.”

Werner has spent the better part of three days standing in front of TV cameras saying “everything is going to be OK,” all while he lost the home he built himself along with all seven buildings of the condominium business he owned.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Superintendent Cassius Cash has said the fires were “likely to be human-caused” but he has refused to elaborate, saying only that the investigation continues. About 10,000 acres, or 15 square miles, have burned inside the country’s most visited national park. Another 6,000 acres have been torched outside of the park.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said authorities have made “significant progress in the search and clearing” of the rubble.

One of the victims was identified as Alice Hagler. Her son Lyle Wood said his mother and brother lived in a home at Chalet Village in Gatlinburg and she frantically called his brother Monday night because the house had caught fire. The call dropped as Wood’s brother raced up the fiery mountain trying to get to his mother. He didn’t make it in time.

“My mom was a very warm, loving, personable person. She never met a stranger. She would talk to anybody,” Wood said.

The mayor said authorities are still working to identify the dead and did not release any details about how they were killed.

Three brothers being treated at a Nashville hospital said they had not heard from their parents since they were separated while fleeing the fiery scene during their vacation.

A number of funds have been established to help victims of the wildfires, including one set up by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and another by country music legend Dolly Parton. Parton said The Dollywood Company and The Dollywood Foundation were establishing the My People Fund, which will provide $1,000 monthly to Sevier County families who lost their homes.

The flames reached the doorstep of Dollywood, the theme park named after Parton, but the park was spared any significant damage and will reopen Friday.

About 240 people stayed overnight in shelters.

Earlier this week, Mark Howard was flat on his back with pneumonia in the hospital when the wildfires started. He called 911 when he heard his house was consumed.

The 57-year-old owner of a handyman business said the dispatcher told him about the extent of the wildfires.

“I had no insurance. It’s a total loss,” Howard said.