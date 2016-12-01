logo

no avatar
Wildfires

Sister: Missing woman found safe after Gatlinburg wildfire

Megan Boehnke, Knoxville News Sentinel • Today at 12:28 PM

GATLINBURG — While dozens of families continue to wait for updates on relatives missing since Monday's devastating wildfires in Gatlinburg, one search turned up happy news late Wednesday.

Megan Willis, who had been frantically calling shelters and hospitals since Monday in search of her sister, said Melissa Ownby has been found safe with family members in Georgia.

She contacted their father Wednesday evening to let him know she safe, Willis said.

"She didn’t give any specifics to my father, or he didn't give them to me," she said. "But they had ended up leaving Tennessee and didn’t have a cellphone and couldn’t get internet access."

More about the search from our partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

