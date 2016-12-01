Sister: Missing woman found safe after Gatlinburg wildfire

Megan Willis, who had been frantically calling shelters and hospitals since Monday in search of her sister, said Melissa Ownby has been found safe with family members in Georgia.

She contacted their father Wednesday evening to let him know she safe, Willis said.

"She didn’t give any specifics to my father, or he didn't give them to me," she said. "But they had ended up leaving Tennessee and didn’t have a cellphone and couldn’t get internet access."

