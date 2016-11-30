Secretary of State urges Tennesseans to use caution when donating to Gatlinburg fire victims

On Wednesday, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett urged residents to use caution when contributing to fire victims.

“Tennesseans are among the most generous people in our country, and I know that we will support our fellow Tennesseans in their hour of need. Please be diligent in giving to only reputable organizations so that we can best assist the people of Gatlinburg and Sevier County,” Hargett said a the statement.

“Do not be pressured into giving cash donations to people that you don't know. Unfortunately, during disasters there are scam artists who prey on our generosity. However, I still encourage Tennesseans to be generous but smart about contributions so that we maximize recovery efforts.”

Scam artists and fraudulent charities have become common following catastrophes.

It’s become so common, the Federal Trade Commission now issues potential scam warnings after almost every large-scale disaster in the country. In 2005, the Department of Justice created a special task force, the National Center for Disaster Fraud, which was dedicated to specifically investigating post-disaster fraud schemes.

The Better Business Bureau of Greater East Tennessee also warned consumers Wednesday about donating to fraudulent Gatlinburg wildfire relief efforts.

“The best way to help is to donate money to a reputable humanitarian organization with a history of responding to crises and natural disasters,” a BBB press release read.

Jeanie Hoskins, BBB of Greater East Tennessee vice president, said she had not yet received any reports of scam charities attempting to benefit from the Gatlinburg fires.

“It’s easy to donate when everything is local and you can see directly how the contributions are being used,” Hoskins said in an email. “The outpouring of Tennessee volunteers’ time and money would make anyone proud. They don’t call us the Volunteer State for nothing.”

Hoskins recommended visiting www.give.org before donating to any national charity.

A few tips from the Tennessee Division of Charitable Solicitations, Fantasy Sports and Gaming include:

If a nonprofit asks you for a contribution, check to see if it's registered with the Division of Charitable Solicitations, Fantasy Sports and Gaming.

Take your time. Resist pressure to give on the spot.

Ask questions. If an organization has a specific mission, ask how and who will benefit from your donation.

If you are asked for a donation via text or email, verify it is directly from the charity or nonprofit.

Do your own research and don't assume a social media or blog recommendation has been approved by the nonprofit.

If you give through an app or website, ask if it is going directly to the organization.

Avoid giving cash. Always ask for a receipt and if your contribution is tax deductible.

Pay close attention to the name of the nonprofit organization, as there are many with similar names.

The following are vetted organizations in the area accepting donations for Gatlinburg residents:

The local Boy Scouts chapter is accepting shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lip balm, baby supplies, non-perishable food, pet supplies, used clothing and jackets until Dec. 9 at the Council Service Center at 129 Boone Ridge Drive.

The Girls on the Run 5K race on Saturday at 9 a.m. will also be collecting items including batteries, blankets, candles, sleeping bags, deodorant, Band-aids, soap and cleaning supplies.

The Holston Baptist Association is collecting new pillows, towels and clothing, Gatorade, non-perishable food, pet food, diapers, coats, gloves and underwear. Items can be delivered to the association office at 207 University Parkway by 4 p.m. Thursday or Kingsport Trim at 900 Wilcox Court by noon Friday.

The East Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross is accepting monetary donations and supplies. Cash donations may be made by calling 1-800-REDCROSS or by visiting www.redcross.org/donate. A number of local businesses, including Kroger, Lowe’s Home Improvement and others are collecting supplies to be donated to the Red Cross.

Food City customers can contribute monetary donations at the chain’s checkout counters toward a Gatlinburg/Sevier County Relief Fund. Through a partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway, the racetrack’s Pinnacle Speedway in Lights also will contribute to the fund.

To report a disaster-related fraud, send an email to disaster@leo.gov or call the Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.

