Kingsport native shares family's evacuation story, fears about home amid Gatlinburg wildfires

At the time she first contacted us Tuesday, the mother of seven was unsure whether her Gatlinburg home had survived the wildfires. Reid temporarily is residing at her parents’ home in Kingsport with the youngest five of her children because of a major health issue, which made it difficult to care for all of her kids on her own while her husband and oldest son worked overtime at the height of the tourist season.

“My family and I have been living in Gatlinburg since 2011. My in-laws have had a home there since the 1950's in the Mynatt Park neighborhood and that's where we have been staying there,” she wrote. “Yesterday (Monday) at about 2:30, my son reported that the police were going door to door in our neighborhood asking for voluntary evacuations. Jonathan was told to go ahead and be gathering items in case the evacuations became mandatory.

“He immediately alerted my husband, Matt, who was at work as a front end manager at Food City, of the news. Matt was able to get off work at 3:30 p.m. and go home, where he began hosing down our yard and our roof. At approximately 6 p.m., the evacuation became mandatory. Matt and Jonathan gathered our four dogs and loaded up their car, unsure of where they would go (because they feared shelters might not accept pets).”

As they headed toward Pigeon Forge, her husband and son saw the fire heading up the hill toward Park Vista Hotel, Reid’s former place of employment.

“Meanwhile, my 16-year-old daughter, Hannah, was telling her best friend about their plight,” Reid wrote. “Her family immediately offered the use of their spare cabin in Cosby. Matt and Jonathan picked up some supplies in Sevierville and headed for Cosby, encountering multiple delays due to downed trees. They finally arrived around 8:30 p.m. We are incredibly grateful to our friends.”

At her parents’ home Kingsport, Reid was thinking of the people left behind in Gatlinburg.

“My older children and I were up all night, talking to friends, trying to see that everyone was safe and grasping for any bit of information,” Reid wrote. “There were so many conflicting reports, making it that much more difficult to grasp the true situation.”

Her older children got on the bus Tuesday morning in tears, worried for their friends and their own home.

“My husband does not have much hope that it survived, but we do not know anything for certain,” Reid wrote. “At least three of my kids' friends have lost homes, and one of the little girls that are missing is my 12-year-old daughter's friend. The initial reports that Pi Beta Phi elementary school was destroyed devastated my kids. It was a relief to find out those reports were false and at the same time very aggravating over the unnecessary grief the false reports caused.

“Many of our adult friends are very concerned about their livelihood, since many may have lost their places of employment to the fires. We still have no idea if our house survived the fires or not.”

On Wednesday, though, she learned her home was still standing, thanks to the early efforts of firefighters who dug trenches surrounding her neighborhood during the evacuation. She expects her husband to find heavy smoke damage once he is allowed back into the neighborhood.

She also learned that at least eight of her husband’s coworkers lost their homes in the fire, as have several kids who are in school band with her children.

Reid was thankful, though, for the outpouring of support and offers for help she received from friends.

“It means the world to me,” she posted on her Facebook page Wednesday. “Please continue to pray for us and for Gatlinburg. We have a long road ahead.”