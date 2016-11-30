Johnson City firefighters return from battling Gatlinburg fire

The Johnson City Fire Department was assigned to preserve various buildings, hotels and homes, which Scott said was his department’s “cup of tea” compared to battling the wildfire in open land.

But the fiery scene overall was unprecedented, a situation Cassius Cash, superintendent of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, said caught most people off guard.

“In my 25 years of federal service, I’ve participated in many fires, but none of that could have prepared me for this,” Cash said during a Tuesday press conference.

Scott and his crew were dispatched along the southern side of U.S. Highway 321 between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

“I had not seen anything like that before that involved so much urban interface with a lot of wild land and structures involved,” Scott said.

“The woods were still burning when we arrived. Of course, not as bad with the wind, (but) the mountains were still burning and the homes and businesses were on fire throughout the area.”

Scott said most of the known fires were divided into manageable sections, and the JCFD’s section was not far away from where the Knoxville Fire Department was assisting efforts.

The JCFD’s main assignment was protecting structures and buildings that had not already been destroyed.

“So when we came in, it was just protecting exposure (to the fire) and limiting the fire from spreading. Buildings that were too far gone, we just had to write off,” he said.

Due to extensive drought conditions, Scott said water was at a premium. Many of the local creeks and rivers were extremely low on water, which limited what firefighters could actually do.

At one section, Scott said the fire had even traveled across the road and a river.

“I mean it was completely black and had burnt the ground completely bare. The only thing left that you could see was the dirt and rock,” Scott said.

Overall, Scott said his crew received precious experience responding to the fire.

“Our crew did an outstanding job. The exposure for our personnel in a large-scale operation is invaluable,” Scott said. “It was just a great experience. Once you’re there, saw that and a part of it, it’s intuitive.

“Of course, we’re sorry about all these people losing their businesses, homes and lives,” he added. “But this is one of the greatest things the department has done by extending help to these folks. The (Gatlinburg Fire) Department was in need, and we were able to reach out and help them.”

Scott said the Johnson City Fire Department was awaiting further instructions about sending additional firefighters back to Gatlinburg to search buildings.

Approximately 200 regional firefighters responded to the Gatlinburg fire on Monday night and another 200 arrived Tuesday morning.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.