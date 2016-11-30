Dog searches for lost owner after Gatlinburg wildfire

A few hours later the black toy poodle was doing slightly better after being treated by veterinarians and the Disaster Animal Response Team, a volunteer group that responds to help animals affected by natural disasters and other catastrophic situations.

But volunteers and friends at Rocky Top Sports World, a sports stadium turned emergency shelter for residents displaced by local wildfires, had yet to locate his owner, the Rev. Ed Taylor, and grew worried.

Taylor, known in the area as "Rev. Ed," retired last year from Gatlinburg Chapel Ministries. A Johnson City native, he became ordained in 1958 and has performed around 85,000 marriages. After the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage last year, Taylor made national news for guarding a "No Same-Sex Marriages" sign outside his chapel with a shotgun, to ward off vandals. He's widely credited with starting the wedding business in Sevier County.

