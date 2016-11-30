A last stand at the Gatlinburg Fire was time well spent

They estimated the stand at a cabin called “Time Well Wasted” saved about 50 other cabins in the resort.

These are not Abraham Lincoln-style cabins. These are luxury cabins that Southern Living Magazine called "the best family resort In the Smokies." The cabins are two- and three-stories tall, containing hot tubs, game rooms, multiple bedrooms and spectacular scenery from large decks. The cabins were built on steep terrain, but packed so closely together that once a cabin caught fire, the flames quickly caught its neighbor on fire, creating a fiery domino effect.

On Tuesday afternoon, the firefighters from Elizabethton and Hampton continued to fight fires and save residences around Gatlinburg, including a mansion and four other high-dollar residences surrounded by a ring of fire.

It was a highly successful mission for the team, which consisted of Elizabethton Deputy Chief Rusty Barnett and Green Shift members Batallion Chief Steve Murray, Lt. Dennis Erwin, Sgt. Rick Riddle and Engineer Jerry Smith; firefighters Chris Isaacs, Johnny Isaacs and Scotty Wilson from the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department; and firefighters Mike Thacker, Chris Pinkston, Joey Maddox, Hunter Newton and Kelsie Price of Rogersville.

Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier said he first heard of the need for more firefighters Monday afternoon, while talking with a deputy fire chief in Johnson City. He immediately called Deputy Chief Scott Boyd in Kingsport about the mutual aid. Once he got the order to proceed, he passed it to Barnett and the Green Shift. It did not take long to mobilize.

“We keep extra equipment and clothing in lockers,” Murray said. “We were ready to move out in less than an hour, as soon as other firefighters had been called in to take their places at the fire station.

The Elizabethton crew reported to the Sevierville Fire Department headquarters at midnight. “We weren’t there but about 10 minutes when we were deployed to Gatlinburg-Pittman High School,” Erwin said. That was the staging area, where they immediately got the assignment to respond to some structure fires about 2.5 miles from the high school.

These structures included five homes, and the team saved all five.

While collecting their gear from that battle, Barnett said he saw a bright glow on a nearby hill. With no communication from the staging area, Barnett decided to take the team to investigate the bright light. When they arrived, they found the glow was coming from the conference center of the Gatlinburg Falls Parkview Court. It was a four-story log building and Barnett said it was engulfed in flames.

Although it was dark, the team realized the large center was a part of a resort complex, with log cabins closely spaced. They had to prevent the fire from spreading to the other cabins to create a cascading disaster. While their attention was drawn to the conference center, they saw another fire beginning to burn the cabins on the end of another road. They rushed to the fire to prevent the dominos from falling.

Three of the cabins at the end of the road were fully involved and four others were burning. Barnett decided to make the stand at the next cabin, “Time well Wasted.” They fought to save that cabin like they were fighting to save 50, because they were. Eventually, they succeeded.

Their job could have been easier. There was a fire hydrant next to the cabin, but so much water had been used fighting the fires in Gatlinburg that there was no water pressure left at the higher elevation resort complex. The cabins also had fire sprinklers that did not work for the same reason.

“That was not time wasted,” Murray said.

At 6:45 a.m., the team returned to the high school staging area, but the Elizabethton and Hampton firefighters were only able to rest for 15 minutes before receiving an order to respond to a structure fire and brush fire. They spent the whole day responding to such missions. Most of the structures had already burned, but needed to be checked.

They did receive a call late in the day in which they were able to save structures. It was a multimillion-dollar complex of five homes that were surrounded by a ring of fire. The firefighters made another stand and succeeded in saving the homes.

The team battled for 19 straight hours before they were relieved by a fresh team.

While the team is proud of its accomplishment, they saw areas where there can be improvement. One is communications. “There were hundreds of different fire departments on the scene and there was no way to communicate with all of them,” Barnett said. That communications problem led to their lonely and unsupported stand at the “Time well Wasted” cabin. It was a time that none of them will forget.

In addition to the Elizabethton and Hampton firefighters, Carter County Emergency Management Agency Director Gary Smith said other Carter County firefighters who were in Gatlinburg included a tanker and a two-man crew from Watauga; an engine and a two-man crew from Stoney Creek; a tanker, brush truck and a four-man crew from Elk Mills; and an engine and tanker with an eight-man crew from West Carter County.

Smith said those who would like to donate to the disaster may help the Gatlinburg residents through the American Red Cross. He said the volunteer fire departments spent their own money to purchase fuel for the trip and on the scene. Those who would like to assist the fire departments recoup the money spent on fuel may call the individual departments.