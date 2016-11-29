Gatlinburg burns: About 100 homes damaged or destroyed by wildfires

"The center of Gatlinburg looks good for now," said Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Bobby Balding. "It's the apocalypse on both sides (of downtown)."

Most of Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts survived the fire. Fire did destroy two buildings at the longtime crafts campus in downtown Gatlinburg.

Phones were not working at Arrowmont on Tuesday morning, and there was limited power. But Arrowmont General Manager Bill May posted an update on his Facebook page to worried supporters. May wrote just before 7:30 a.m. that “All buildings except Hughes Hall and Wild Wing survived with what appears to be little damage.”

More from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

From the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency:

TEMA Update on Sevier County Wildfires, 11-29-30, 2 a.m., Central

HIGHLIGHTS

• The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated tonight with numerous state and non-profit agencies coordinating resources to assist Sevier County’s wildfire response and to help in protecting lives and property.

• Wildfires still burning in Sevier County with heavy smoke beginning to settle in parts of the County.

• Sevier County residents can indicate their status with the American Red Cross at the organizations Safe and Well website: https://safeandwell.communityos.org/cms/index.php

• Residents can also use Facebook’s Safety Check to indicate their status: https://www.facebook.com/about/safetycheck/

CURRENT SITUATION

Dangerous wildfires are still having an impact in Sevier County as local officials ordered evacuations for downtown Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, and other parts of the county.

Fire crews are still battling blazes in Sevier County as a heavy layer of smoke settles in many areas of the county.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency this evening to secure a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) for the Chimney Top Mountain fire, which caused the wildfire outbreak in Sevier County.

Sevier County officials currently estimate about 100 homes impacted in the county with 10 homes impacted in Gatlinburg from the fire.

Approximately 30 structures have been impacted in Gatlinburg, including a 16-story hotel on Regan Drive and the Driftwood Apartments reported fully-involved near the Park Vista Hotel.

State Hwy. 441 heading into Gatlinburg is closed, except for emergency traffic. State Hwy. 441 leaving Gatlinburg is open to evacuating traffic.

Green, McMinn, Sevier County schools will be closed on Tuesday. Cocke County schools run two hours late.

FATALITIES & INJURIES

There are no reports of fatalities. There is a report of a report a burn injury to a male evacuee. There is also a report of minor injuries due to a fire truck involved in an accident.

POWER OUTAGES

Sevier County reports 12,509 people without power.

SHELTERS

A total of 1,200 people have sheltered at the Gatlinburg Community Center and at the Rocky Top Sports Park.

RESPONSE ACTIVITIES

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Nashville is open and operational, and TEMA coordination is ongoing through the SEOC with state and local partners involved in the Gatlinburg wildfire response. These partners include: the Tennessee departments of Agriculture and its Division of Forestry; Commerce and Insurance and the State Fire Marshal, Correction, Environment and Conservation, Health, Human Services, Military, and Transportation, and Tennessee State Parks, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters, and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The Tennessee National Guard is in the process of mobilizing 100 personnel from East Tennessee to assist Sevier County with transporting 1st responders, removing light debris, and assisting with welfare checks.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is securing fuel resources and equipment to assist in replenishing diesel fuel for firefighters and first responders’ vehicles.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development is identifying lodging resources to assist those displaced by the wildfires.

TEMA logistics and the Tennessee Department of General Services is working to secure a gasoline tanker for fuel.

Tennessee’s Fire Mutual Aid system is coordinating the arrival of 50 to 60 fire apparatuses from local departments around from as far north as Greenville, Tenn. and as far south as McMinn County, Tenn.

Tennessee Department of Health is coordinating to send medical units from surrounding counties to assist with any medical transports.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is deploying strike teams to assist with evacuations and traffic control.

WEATHER

High-wind warning for Sevier County until the morning. Rain is also in the forecast for the area for the next few days.

KEY MESSAGE

TEMA is asking residents in Sevier County to stay off mobile devices unless it is for emergency calls to prevent taxing the mobile system.

The Latest on wildfires burning across the South from the Associated Press (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says officials in the Gatlinburg area estimate that about 100 homes have been damaged or destroyed by flames from spreading wildfires.

Emergency officials in Tennessee ordered evacuations in downtown Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge and in other areas of Sevier County near the Smoky Mountains while crews continue to battle the blaze. Officials say the wildfire has set 30 structures ablaze in Gatlinburg, including a 16-story hotel. TEMA says no deaths have been reported, though one person was burned while evacuating.

Officials say there are about 1,200 people sheltering at the Gatlinburg Community Center and the Rocky Top Sports Park. Several other shelters have opened to house those forced from their homes.

8:05 a.m.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says National Guard troops are being sent in to help out as wildfires continue to spread in Gatlinburg and surrounding areas in the Smoky Mountains National Park.

TEMA spokesman Dean Flener says the troops will transport first responders, perform welfare checks and remove debris.

Emergency officials in Tennessee ordered evacuations due to the blaze in downtown Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge and in other areas of Sevier County. Officials say the wildfire has set 30 structures ablaze in Gatlinburg, including a 16-story hotel. TEMA says no deaths have been reported, though one person was burned while evacuating.

Officials say there are about 1,200 people sheltering at the Gatlinburg Community Center and the Rocky Top Sports Park.

Meanwhile, officials say about 12,000 people are without power and three school systems had canceled classes Tuesday.

Workers at an aquarium evacuated because of wildfires around Gatlinburg are concerned about the thousands of animals housed there.

Ryan DeSears, general manager of Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, tells WBIR-TV that the building was still standing and all workers had been evacuated late Monday. However, he said workers were anxious to return to check on the well-being of the 10,518 animals.

DeSears says the animals should be safe as long as the building has power and doesn’t catch fire. When the facility is functioning properly, the animals can survive for 24 hours without human intervention. He said the animals were behaving normally when he left the building.

The wildfire set 30 buildings ablaze and forced the evacuation of downtown Gatlinburg and the surrounding area.

4 a.m.

As storms approach some of the largest wildfires burning in the South, the rain signaled new hope for firefighters working to put them out.

But authorities said the storms were also bringing high winds, which could topple the many dead trees and branches in burning forests and pose a threat to firefighters. And experts predicted rains from one storm system wouldn’t be enough to end the relentless drought that’s spread across several states.

The storms appeared to be taking aim at the two largest wildfires in the South — the nearly 28,000-acre Rough Ridge Fire in north Georgia and the nearly 25,000-acre Rock Mountain Fire burning on both sides of the Georgia-North Carolina line.

Authorities said 22 other large wildfires were burning throughout the Southeast U.S.