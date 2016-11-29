Gatlinburg burns: Riveting video shows escape from wildfires as homes burn

According to WBIR, Michael Luciano lived in Chalet Village off Ski Mountain Road in Gatlinburg. He was pretty sure his home, and many others, were gone. Hundreds of structures have burned in the fires.

He documented his escape with video posted on his Facebook page.

This video shows Luciano escaping raging the fires Monday during the emergency evacuation. The video was also posted on ETSU student Brett Shields’ Facebook page. Shields is from Gatlingburg, and the two are friends. “We almost didn’t make it out alive!! But we did,” Luciano wrote.

From YouTube. Warning some graphic language.

The video shows fire burning on both sides of the road, tall trees ablaze and embers flying through the air. The road is barely visible through the thick smoke as they try to navigate around fallen trees and other debris. At one point, they hit a dead end. At another, he realized they’d been going the wrong way, WBIR reported.

Cabins can be seen burning on both sides of the road.