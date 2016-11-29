Donations being taken to help Elizabethton, Carter firefighters in Gatlinburg

That’s the predicament several members of the Elizabethton Fire Department and Carter County volunteer fire departments found themselves in as they battled the forest fires in and around Gatlinburg Tuesday.

“The city gave the firefighters money before they left, but there is just nowhere to spend it,” said Thomas A. Davis, an advisor of Edward Jones Investments and a member of the Carter County Community Advisory Board.

Davis said the firefighters left on Monday evening “with the clothes on their backs and their gear.” He said they are in need of such things as bottled water, bottled Gatorade, prepackaged snacks, energy bars and clothing.

Donors may drop off the supplies at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library by noon on Friday. The donations will be sorted into a relief package and delivered to Gatlinburg on Friday afternoon.

For more information, call Davis at Edward Jones, 543-2018, or Ashlee Williams at 547-6360.