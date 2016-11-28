Sheriff: Fatal NE Tennessee fire caused by electric heater

On Friday morning, the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a residential structure fire on Pumpkin Valley Road in the rural Eidson community north of Rogersville.

Deputies spoke with Mike Berndt’s son Elmer Berndt, who said he had come to the house to check on his father and found the residence to be completely burned to the ground.

“He stated he hadn't spoke with his father since the night of Nov. 22,” Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said. “He also advised he couldn't locate his father. Sheriff's deputies searched the scene and located the remains of Mr. Berndt.”

