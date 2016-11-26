Large campfire reported despite burn ban

Forest Service law enforcement responded and made contact with the individuals involved.

Area residents are reminded that dry conditions and high fire danger persists. Campfires are prohibited on the Cherokee National Forest in all areas, including in fire rings in developed campgrounds. Burn bans also remain in place in local counties.

A much stormier weather pattern will be the trend for the southern area for the next 10 days with systems producing moderate to locally high (one to four-plus inches) rainfall accumulations.

Sunday evening into Monday, moisture levels will be significantly increasing in advance of the first weather system to bring measurable rain to the most active fire region of the central and southern Appalachian Mountains.

Crews from Arizona, California, Michigan, Idaho, and Oregon are currently assigned to the Cherokee National Forest to back local firefighters, who have been suppressing fires since early October.