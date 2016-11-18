Child injured in apartment fire dies

The mother and daughter were injured when they were trapped by fire Wednesday afternoon at their apartment at 916C Pine Ridge Circle.

Word of Sara’s death came on Friday afternoon from Andy Hardin, fire marshal for the Elizabethton Fire Department. He said “just after 4 p.m. today we were notified that the child has passed away. No other details are available at this time.”

Fundraising accounts have been posted on Go Fund Me webpages to help pay the funeral costs for the two. The website is www.gofundme.com/mvc.php?route=search&term=Dana%20Keeling.

The Keelings were in an upstairs front bedroom of their apartment when the fire broke out in the first-floor living room. Officials say the fire started around a couch, but the cause is still under investigation.

The fire quickly breached the front window, providing a supply of oxygen to the flames, which quickly burned up the front wall to the second floor where Dana and Sara were.

Firefighters were able to make entry to a rear bedroom shortly after arriving on the scene, but they could not reach the front bedroom. The firefighters quickly beat down the flames to get to the front bedroom.

They carried the unconscious mother and daughter from the burned bedroom and they were transported to the Johnson City Medical Center by ground ambulance.

The Tennessee Bomb and Arson Division is investigating the fatal fire.