2-year-old pulled from Elizabethton apartment fire dies day after mother

In a news release sent Friday afternoon, police confirmed the death of 2-year-old Sara Keeling, who died a day after her mother, Dana Keeling, 20.

Both were found Wednesday by Elizabethton firefighters, trapped in a second-floor bedroom at their apartment at 916C Pine Ridge Circle. Police believe the fire started near a couch on the ground floor where a burning candle was left unattended.

Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier said the victims were not burned, but suffered from smoke inhalation.

The two were rushed to Johnson City hospitals, where they were listed in critical condition before dying, Dana Keeling Thursday and her daughter Friday shortly before 4 p.m.