Fighting Tennessee wildfires costing millions

At a news conference Tuesday in Del Rio, Jeter said 60 fires were still active that were burning 16,000 acres. It has been a massive effort to put them out including helicopters, jets, bulldozers and many firefighters, some called in from as far away as Washington state.

When asked by the News Sentinel after the news conference how much it would all cost, Jeter raised his eyes and blew the breath from his cheeks.

“It is still way too early to tell,” he said. “We were talking about this the other day. When this started we figured it would be a $2 million to $3 million expense; now we are thinking $5 million to $6 million.”

More on the costs from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Related:

Health alert issued as smoke from wildfires again blankets Tri-Cities

The Latest: 2 men arrested in Tennessee arson cases

Many outdoor activities banned as fires burn across South