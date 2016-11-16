EMS rescue crews get advanced extrication training

A blue car was wrapped around a tree.

An SUV rested on top of a sedan. A minivan had rolled down an embankment onto its top.

And one car’s windshield was impaled with a steel rod.

But at least there were no victims who needed rushed to a hospital.

That’s because these wrecks were scattered about a vacant lot in North Johnson City Wednesday for a day of advanced vehicle extrication training for Washington County/Johnson City EMS rescue personnel. The course was recently dusted off and revamped through collaboration between WCJC EMS and Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads — and will soon be taught across the state.

Brian Robinson, state training coordinator for the association, or TARS, worked with WCJC to make changes to the program before the initial training class in West Tennessee. Robinson said the training here in Johnson City helped “work the kinks out,” and the program will be implemented statewide next year.

It’s already caught the attention of agencies across the state after he posted a photo from one of the wreck scenarios.

WCJC paramedic and training instructor Keith Ellis said he and other emergency rescuers were encountering complex wreck situations that warranted more depth in their training. He and others in the agency began looking at options and contacted Robinson about revamping the program.

“In East Tennessee, we not only have city, we have a large amount of rural,” area, Ellis said. He said he heard stories from rescue personnel about a wreck 40 feet over an embankment wrapped around a tree or a car on a car. In another, the vehicle was on the wire barrier on the interstate, the roof was caved in and rescuers had to tunnel in through the back of the car to reach the victim.

“All these things were coming to light and we knew we had come up with something different,” Ellis said. We had to build a program, we had to better prepare our people for what they were going to see in the field.”

Another reason to make changes to rescues was due to changes in how cars are made. Robinson said auto manufacturers are making vehicles with more safety features to protect the occupants in the event of a crash.

“In the event of a crash, it protects the patient a lot better,” Robinson said about newer car construction. “The difficulty is that a lot of the old techniques we used in the past don’t work on these newer cars because they are so structurally sound. This class has incorporated a lot of that new technology.”

Ellis said several community stakeholders made the training possible by donating a lot of the items needed — TCI Group donated use of the vacant property, Davis Recycling donated two dozen or more vehicles, Stowers Machinery Corp. donated use of a forklift, Mead Tractor donated use of a tractor for more than a week and Waffle House brought food over for the crews.

Even a steel rod was donated by Ellis Computerized Machining, a machine shop in Johnson City, that was used as an impalement object for one scenario.

He said the community support is important to the EMS crews.

“That’s huge,” Ellis said. “They see us on a daily basis go in and out of Waffle House when we’re working, then they saw us training down here so they brought us some food down here. It kinda closes the gap between strangers.”