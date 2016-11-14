Trailer burns, sets woods on fire

Deputy Jonathan Simerly of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department said he knew the owner of the single-wide trailer at 652 Old Railroad Grade Road. When he learned no one was at home when firefighters arrived on the scene, Simerly called owner Jacob Johnson.

Johnson told Simerly that he and his wife had left the residence at 10 p.m. and everything was fine. He said there were no heaters or other items turned on that might have caused the fire in the bedroom, where it was determined to have started.

The Roan Mountain Volunteer Fire Department was placed in charge of the house fire and the Tennessee State Forestry Service took control of the brush fire, which had spread over several acres.