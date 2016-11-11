Bays Mountain wildfire contained, arson suspected

A Tennessee Forestry Division situation update released at 1 p.m. Thursday indicated that arson was the suspected cause of the fire that had burned about 200 acres of mountain range between Laurel Run Park to the north and Mountain View Road to the south.

Assistant division forester Nathan Waters told the Times-News Thursday evening there was an arson investigator on scene, but their main focus was keeping the fire contained throughout the night.

Waters acknowledged that the fire is “very visible” with all the smoke, but that was just the backfiring that was being conducted to keep the fire from spreading.

