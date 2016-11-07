Ravens Rock wildfire battle rages on Virginia/Kentucky border

Since last week, firefighters have sought to contain a wildfire that spilled over from the steep forested mountain slope above Jenkins, Ky. into Virginia. On the Virginia side that area is referred to locally as South of the Mountain located north of Pound.

Agency co-managers of suppression efforts -- the U.S. Forest Service and Virginia Department of Forestry -- refer to the outbreak as the Ravens Rock Fire, and on Sunday reported the wildfire 25 percent contained.

Swinney said about 150 firefighters from across the country have been involved in containment efforts throughout the weekend, and a heavy lift twin rotor helicopter to scoop water out of the North Fork of Pound reservoir to aid suppression efforts has been employed as well.

