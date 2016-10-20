National Guard helicopters may join Carter rescue efforts

The crew of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from Detachment 1, C Company, 1st Squadron of the 17 Aviation Regiment flew from its base at McGhee-Tyson Airport in Knoxville Thursday afternoon to meet with the local responders from Carter County and other surrounding agencies.

The aviators and some of the rescue leaders then flew to Twisted Falls to do a terrain reconnaissance and attempt a trial extraction from the steep gorge. John Burleson, Carter County Rescue Squad rescue coordinator, was selected to be the first person extracted from the falls by helicopter.

Burleson would like to have the National Guard’s help. He said that so far this year, the Rescue Squad s conducted seven rescues from the falls. Each one was a difficult undertaking. Twisted Falls is in one of the most distant parts of Carter County, 50 minutes from the squad’s main station in the Watauga Industrial Park in Stoney Creek. The falls are on the Elk River, near the North Carolina state line.

Not only is Twisted Falls remote, it is in a steep gorge and steep trail to access the popular spot. Burleson said ropes are often the only way to get a severely injured patient out. He said the longest time it took to rescue someone by the rope extraction was 6 1/2 hours.

The flight crew was anxious to help in such situations. “We are enthusiastic about saving lives,” said Sgt. First Class Tracy Banta, crew chief on the helicopter.

First Lt. Hudon Holmes said the unit’s helicopters are well equipped for rescue missions, with forward-looking infrared cameras and sophisticated radios that can communicate on nearly all the frequencies used by area rescuers.

One area of concern was the response time between the squad and the National Guard unit. The requests must go through the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to the state aviation officer and the Army Aviation Support Facility Commander.

Once they receive the request, Holmes said his unit’s response would be quick. He said one fully equipped helicopter is always prepositioned and he said most crew members can be quickly reached. He said the unit responds 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.