Local EMS members get re-certified in search and rescue

Two search groups trudged through the woods, their headlamps the only thing that pierced the pitch-black forest until a cry for help rang through the trees.

Luckily, it was a training exercise.

The woman whose cry broke the silence wasn’t really lost: She was playing the role of a victim for a group of Washington County/Johnson City EMS search and rescue team members working to renew their certification.

And the other victim? A training mannequin that had taken a fall over a cliff. Rescuers had to rappel to the mannequin, get it into a patient basket and hoist the patient back up the cliff.

The team’s purpose is to respond when someone is lost in a wooded area or needs rescue from rugged terrain. The rescues involve high angle — a vertical or near vertical environment — or low angle, which is steep terrain that makes walking difficult.

In the days leading up to to the recent field exercise at the Blue Hole in Shady Valley, the team had classroom skills work and hands-on practice at the Johnson City Fire Department’s training tower. There, the team rappelled out of the three-story structure down to a simulated victim, hooked up to them and lowered that victim to the ground.

“In rope rescue training, we practice our skills to get to patients who are either in a low angle all the way to a high angle environment,” Search and Rescue team leader Lee Peace said. “We had a simulated patient hanging from a rope and we lowered a rescuer down to them and did what we call a pick-off and lower them the rest of the way to the ground.”

Even in a training situation, a high angle rescue is stressful and gets a rescuer’s adrenaline flowing.

“The first thing you need to be able to do is trust the system,” said team member Sgt. Michael Lilley.

“Trust that it got set up right, you’re comfortable sitting back and loading the system and then getting over your own head and going out over the ledge and on down,” he added. “There’s a lot of adrenaline flowing, especially if it’s your first couple of times doing it. In a real life situation, there’s a whole lot more.”

While high angle rescue incidents are not extremely common, there are situations that arise that require an immediate response from rescuers.

“We’re responsible for the entire county, any kind of rope rescue and things like that,” Peace said. “We have a few climbing spots in Washington County,” but rescue needs can also involve “construction work, window washers, things like that that could still have issues with having a patient in a vertical environment and needs help down.”

The work itself is time-intensive and physically demanding — and can be outright dangerous.

During a low-angle rescue exercise, Washington County Rescue Services volunteer Dale DeBor slipped after going over a log and there was slack in his safety rope. The slip caused a gash on his right shin, but he got bandaged up and continued his training.

“It can be,” dangerous, Peace said. “We take every precaution that we can. If we’re going to be close to (an) edge, we clip in,” to a safety rope, he said, adding that helmets, harnesses and gloves are required for the work.

“Before we do any evolution we evaluate risk versus reward,” to ensure the safety of rescuers and the patient, Peace said.

The search and rescue team certification is valid for three years, but EMS conducts training every year for a different shift. In addition to high and low angle rescue, part of the team also participates in swift water rescue.

Peace said the group in this year’s recertification class honed their skills and performed well.

“They did really well,” Peace. “There were some communication problems at first, but that’s not uncommon.” The team worked through that and conducted two successful rescues, he said.