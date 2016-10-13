Drought makes forest fires a concern in East Tennessee

“We haven’t issued any extra warning yet, but we’ve talked about it,” said Terry McDonald, public affairs staff officer for Cherokee National Forest. “We are keeping a close eye on the situation.”

A brush fire on Signal Mountain that has raged for more than four days is a sign of what can happen in an area like Chattanooga that is 15 inches short of its annual rainfall total. Knoxville is five inches short of its annual total.

A late September fire in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was contained to 120 acres.

