Forest fire

Drought makes forest fires a concern in East Tennessee

Steve Ahillen, Knoxville News Sentinel • Today at 2:04 PM

Forestry officials are watching intently as drought conditions throughout East Tennessee increase the possibility of fires.

“We haven’t issued any extra warning yet, but we’ve talked about it,” said Terry McDonald, public affairs staff officer for Cherokee National Forest. “We are keeping a close eye on the situation.”

A brush fire on Signal Mountain that has raged for more than four days is a sign of what can happen in an area like Chattanooga that is 15 inches short of its annual rainfall total. Knoxville is five inches short of its annual total.

A late September fire in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was contained to 120 acres.

