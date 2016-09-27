Press newspaper carrier discovers trailer fire in Elizabethton

Deputy Samantha Maney was dispatched to the fire at 225 Estep Hollow Road. There, she spoke with firefighters from the Stoney Creek department, who told her a vacant trailer, a van and a camper were all on fire. She said the fires to the camper and the van had already been put out when she arrived.

Maney then spoke with Nathan Harrell a newspaper carrier with the Johnson City Press, who was delivering the Press in Estep Hollow around 3:15 a.m. He said he did not see any flames at that time. After going to the last newspaper box on the road, he said he came back down and saw the trailer on fire. Harrell also told Maney that he saw a man running from the scene of the fire. Harrell said he tried to get someone to answer the door but was unsuccessful. He then ran across the street to call 911.

Harrell said he though the man he saw was a young person because of the way he was running. He said the man was wearing a black shirt with white stripes.

Maney also spoke with the property owner, Mickey Campbell, who told her no one was living in the trailer. None of the items was insured, Maney reported.