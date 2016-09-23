Johnson City Fire Department down 14 firefighters, looking for applicants

And the deadline to apply is fast approaching.

“We weren’t having enough applicants,” said committee spokeswoman Kaitlin Asbury. “We’re looking for people who will complement our department and make it better than what it is.”

“What it is” is one of just three departments in Tennessee and 132 nationwide with an ISO Class 1 rating — the highest distinction possible.

The JCFD is trying to fill 14 open firefighter positions.

Asbury, who has been with the department about 18 months, said members of the recruiting committee have been to one job fair and hope to attend others.

“We were able to tell people about our smoke detector program, our ride along program and how to apply,” Asbury said. Last week she gave a presentation to a group of volunteer firefighters in Rogersville about the benefits for working at the JCFD.

“It is a challenging job that demands a lot from people,” Asbury said. “You have to have a passion for it and for helping people.”

Asbury said her greatest reward from the job is knowing she’s “giving back to the community.”

Registration for the exam closes Friday. Applicants must be 21 years of age by Oct. 18, have a high school diploma or GED, be physically able to perform the duties of a firefighter as defined by the city and not have a felony or misdemeanor conviction involving moral turpitude, such as theft.

The department offers many professional development and educational opportunities, including training and certifications in basic life support, arson investigation, technical rescue, hazardous materials, confined space and vehicle extrication.

To register, present the following items to the Human Resources Department, 601 E. Main St., Johnson City: $18 non-refundable examination fee; City of Johnson City application for employment; release and waiver form available at www.johnsoncitytn.org; and copies of birth certificate, high school diploma/GED or a transcript with graduation date, drivers’ license, Social Security card, college diploma, certification from the Tennessee state fire school if applicable and a DD-214 for veterans credit, if applicable.

When registering, a test date and time for the firefighter exam and physical agility will be scheduled.

Asbury said applicants can find free sample tests for the firefighter exam online. The physical agility test consists of pushups, sit-ups, a dummy drag and other events.

“Firefighting is a rewarding career,” Chief Mark Scott said. “The opportunity to save lives in your community is an extreme honor, and we are looking for dedicated men and women who are ready to take on the responsibility that comes with that.”

For more information, call 423-434-6020.