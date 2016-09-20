New firefighters being trained locally

It was just the latest of the difficult and critically important training being conducted by the Northeast Tennessee Regional Fire Training Academy. The course is 14 weeks long and at the end of it, the students will have received the latest information on firefighting and practiced firefighting skills until they have demonstrated proficiency.

The academy has been turning out well-trained firefighters for more than 25 years. It has always been a joint operation of all the fire departments in the area. The Elizabethton Fire Department has traditionally taught the ladder portion of the course. On Monday, the class climbed ladders all day, learning the fundementals of ladder operations and safety. Monday’s training included climbing to the top of the fire department’s ladder truck. All the students climbed the tall ladder in full firefighting gear.

Despite the long day, the students were in a good mood. They had just learned that all of them had passed a difficult hazardous materials examination, one of the most difficult parts of the course.

Tuesday’s training was even more difficult, as the class moved to the 105-foot tower of the Johnson City Fire Department. Tuesday’s work also included training on how to carry conscious and unconscious victims down the ladders. The students did not use weights or dummies to learn the techniques, they used each other.

“You really have to place your faith in your fellow students to do that,” Elizabethton Fire Department Deputy Chief Rusty Barnett said. He said the students also learned how to carry charged and uncharged lines up and down the ladders.

Lt. Andrew Wetzel said the rookies were “just learning to love the ladders.”

The class has students from the fire departments of Johnson City, Elizabethton, Kingsport, Bristol, Morristown and Avoca.