Extension cords blamed in mobile home fire

Deputy Michael Malone of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department said he was dispatched to the fire at 250 Big Sandy Road around 6:30 a.m. He said he was met at the residence by Kristy Bishop, who said she was the girlfriend of William Berry, the owner of the home.

She said he left for work at 5:30 a.m. She said the trailer was not on fire when he left, but she later noticed there was no electricity in the home and she discovered the fire.

Malone said Berry told him he had extension cords running from his home to the mobile home to power two television sets and a refrigerator. Berry said he did not know if he had insurance on the mobile home. He did not have insurance on the vehicles.