2 young children killed in northwest Georgia house fire

Glenn Allen, a spokesman for Georgia’s fire marshal, tells The Associated Press there were five children and two adults in the Walker County home when the blaze broke out shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Allen said the parents were able to get three of the children out of the house, but two of the children were killed. Their names and ages weren’t immediately released.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson tells The Chattanooga Times Free Press that the parents believe the fire started after the mother lit a candle.

Allen said the exact cause was not yet known early Tuesday.

Allen said the fire happened in the Chickamauga area, about 15 miles south of Chattanooga, Tennessee.