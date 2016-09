According to Kingsport Fire Department Public Education Officer Barry Brickey, the fire was reported at approximately 11:45 a.m. It initially appears as if it started in the top floor of the home, located at the corner of Watauga Street and Tennessee Street, with a cause continuing to be investigated. The home owner was not present when it began and the structure was well involved upon the arrival of the Fire Department.

More on the fire from the Kingsport Times-News.